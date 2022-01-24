Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.