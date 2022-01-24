Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $364.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

