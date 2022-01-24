Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

