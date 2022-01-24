Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,272 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

XRX opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.