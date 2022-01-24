MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $101.06 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

