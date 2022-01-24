MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,603 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

