MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $487.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

