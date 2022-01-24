MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.00 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

