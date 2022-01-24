Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
