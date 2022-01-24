Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

