NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 175.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

