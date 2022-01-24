Needham & Company LLC Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DV. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE DV opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

