Needham & Company LLC Trims Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price to $15.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $6.96 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $421.92 million and a PE ratio of 0.58.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

