Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) CEO Sells $72,751.70 in Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neenah stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -387.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neenah by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

