Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

