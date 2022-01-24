Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STIM. reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.06.

STIM opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 1,248,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,085,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

