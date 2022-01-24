New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.56

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 2746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 442,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

