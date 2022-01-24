New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $228,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.