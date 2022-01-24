New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $238,000 Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Civista Bancshares worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVB opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

