New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $249,000 Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Genius Brands International worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of Genius Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,570.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genius Brands International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

