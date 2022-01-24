New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,803 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SmartFinancial worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $2,212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

