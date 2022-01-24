New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,772 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE MAX opened at $13.58 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

