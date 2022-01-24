New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,413 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cue Biopharma worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.