Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Capitalization Hits $3,724.69

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $3,724.69 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

