NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Down 11.7%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 120,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 88,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 19.90 and a current ratio of 21.57.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

