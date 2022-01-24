NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report sales of $57.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.17 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.76 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NXRT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

