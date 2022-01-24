NEXT Price Down 33.8% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. NEXT has a total market cap of $453,293.09 and $293.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00298440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

