NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NextCure stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.12.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextCure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextCure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

