NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 112,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

