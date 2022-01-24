Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Sells £10,373.44 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.06), for a total value of £10,373.44 ($14,153.96).

LON:NEXS opened at GBX 224 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.61. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 148.20 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

