Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte Sells 100,000 Shares

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

CVE BFF opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

