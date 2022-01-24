Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte Sells 100,000 Shares

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00.
CVE BFF opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Company Profile
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.