Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.72, but opened at $92.55. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $92.55, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

