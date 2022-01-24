NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,385 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 8.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,654. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.