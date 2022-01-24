Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $1.09 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.36.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

