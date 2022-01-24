Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NIO opened at $27.35 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

