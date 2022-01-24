NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after purchasing an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after purchasing an additional 382,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 293,806 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

