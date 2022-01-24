Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 743 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

