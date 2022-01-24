Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

