Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

TAP opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

