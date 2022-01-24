Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

