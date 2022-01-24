Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,527.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,724.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,838.60. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,524.57 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

