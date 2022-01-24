Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

