nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.87

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in nLIGHT by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.