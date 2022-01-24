Nord Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $635,812.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00004644 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $635,812.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.