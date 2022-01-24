Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

