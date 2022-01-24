Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

NVAX stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

