Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after buying an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

