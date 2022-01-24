Nuvalent Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Nuvalent had issued 9,150,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $155,550,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Nuvalent’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.