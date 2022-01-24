Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 37,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,750. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

