O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 4,863 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.