O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $531,000 Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after buying an additional 167,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after buying an additional 940,253 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $31.13 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

